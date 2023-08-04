WRD’s feasibility report for Phase II of Athikadavu- Avinashi Project envisages linking of 696 ponds

August 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is understood to have submitted its Preliminary Feasibility Report for undertaking phase II of Athikadavu-Avinashi Project for linking 696 irrigation ponds and tanks. A Government Order for conduct of detailed investigation is awaited, it is learnt.

During the course of the survey for Phase II undertaken by its plan formulation unit since 2021, the WRD had enlisted the water bodies in Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, Bilichi and other areas near Mettupalayam that had been left out in the first phase. As many as 1,045 water bodies have been linked through pipelines under Phase I in Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts.

Similar to Phase I for which surplus water would be diverted from Bhavani river, a separate allotment for water withdrawal from the river would have to be made for Phase II, sources said.

The plan formulation unit of WRD identifies, formulates and estimates viable and feasible irrigation projects and supports policy decisions. The Athikadavu-Avinashi Project falls under the ambit of ‘Effective use of North East Monsoon drainage water’ project envisaging transfer of water from water surplus areas to deficit areas, inter basin/ sub basin transfer of water, diversion of flood waters, and providing pumped water for all terrains.

The project was formulated for execution against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu receiving most of its rain during the North East monsoon months of October to December and most of the water getting drained into the sea. The four other works under this initiative constitute projects linking Pennaiyar (Krishnagiri Reservoir) and Palar, Pennaiyar (Sathanur Dam) and Palar, Cauvery (Mettur Dam) - Sarabanga (Namakkal District), and Cauvery (Kattalai Barrage) to Gundar.

As per official records, the North East monsoon extends from October to November during which Tamil Nadu receives about 48 per cent of its annual rainfall. The monsoon occurs in spells of three to four days at a time, and heavy rain during this limited time period often results in drainage of most of the rainwater into the sea. Diversion of water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi Project for water recharge through pipelines is planned for execution at this juncture.