WRD to release water from Thirumoorthy Dam for irrigation from August 18

Farmers in the tail-end of PAP(Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal have heaved a sigh of relief as the Water Resources Department(WRD) will release water from Thirumoorthy Dam from August 18, about 10 days in advance from the date planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the dam level was nearly 49 feet against the maximum depth of 60 feet, and the storage was 1,269 mcft (million cubic feet)

Thanks to the completion of the repair works along the 49-km contour canal on August 4, the Thirumoorthy Dam began receiving inflow upwards of 900 cusecs. On Wednesday, the inflow was 1,080 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The early release of water from the planned schedule is a major victory for the farmers,” P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil), said.

The storage in Parambikulam and Sholayar reservoirs, from where water was channelled to Thirumoorthy Dam, was a cause for comfort for the farmers. The level in Parambikulam Dam was 70.56 feet, against the maximum depth of 72 feet. The current storage was 13,078 mcft in the Dam and 5,005 mcft in Sholayar Dam, and future rainfall in the catchments would ensure continuity of water supply for repeated wettings through the 124-km PAP canal.

Water release for periodic wettings would be carried out till the end of next April, sources added

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.