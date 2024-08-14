GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD to release water from Thirumoorthy Dam for irrigation from August 18

Published - August 14, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in the tail-end of PAP(Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal have heaved a sigh of relief as the Water Resources Department(WRD) will release water from Thirumoorthy Dam from August 18, about 10 days in advance from the date planned.

On Wednesday, the dam level was nearly 49 feet against the maximum depth of 60 feet, and the storage was 1,269 mcft (million cubic feet)

Thanks to the completion of the repair works along the 49-km contour canal on August 4, the Thirumoorthy Dam began receiving inflow upwards of 900 cusecs. On Wednesday, the inflow was 1,080 cusecs.

“The early release of water from the planned schedule is a major victory for the farmers,” P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil), said.

The storage in Parambikulam and Sholayar reservoirs, from where water was channelled to Thirumoorthy Dam, was a cause for comfort for the farmers. The level in Parambikulam Dam was 70.56 feet, against the maximum depth of 72 feet. The current storage was 13,078 mcft in the Dam and 5,005 mcft in Sholayar Dam, and future rainfall in the catchments would ensure continuity of water supply for repeated wettings through the 124-km PAP canal.

Water release for periodic wettings would be carried out till the end of next April, sources added

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.