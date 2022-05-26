WRD rules out constructing check dam across stream at Talavadi

Rain triggered flash flood in a stream at Talavadi in Erode district recently.

May 26, 2022 18:16 IST

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has ruled out constructing a check dam across a stream at Talavadi as it would affect the flow of water to Chikkahole dam at Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

S. Manickam, coordinator of Talavadi Taluk Farmers’ Association, had on April 11, 2022 submitted a petition to the District Collector H. Krishnanunni during the grievance redress day meeting seeking a check dam at Talavadi for a height of 50 metre across the stream originating at Talamalai forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

On May 6, officials from the WRD-Project Planning and Designs Division, inspected the stream to study the feasibility of constructing a check dam and a report was submitted to V. Damodaran, Executive Engineer of Bhavanisagar Dam Division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter to Mr. Manickam, officials said that the stream originates in STR and passes through Neithalapuram, Chikalli, Ikkalur, Maharajapuram, Talavadi, Osur and Bharathipuram and reaches the dam that is constructed across Chikkahole River in Karnataka. The stream travels for 24 km from the forest area in Talamalai to the dam and the river is located 10 km away from Talavadi. “If a check dam is constructed at Doddagajanur village in Talavadi, inflow of water to the dam will be affected “, the letter said.

The letter pointed out that sharing of river water is a policy decision between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and permission has to be obtained from the Central Water Commission of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. “Considering all this, constructing a check dam is not possible”, the letter said.