WRD racing against time to complete repair works along contour canal in Thirumoorthy Division

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is racing against time to complete the repair works of the contour canal in the Thirumoorthy Division before August 8.

A section of farmers in Tiruppur district dependent on the 124-km PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal for irrigation had, last week, staged a demonstration at Pollachi decrying what they described as delay in completion of the repair works.

Their contention was that since the Parambikulam Dam was filling up fast, the repair works must be halted for flow of water into the Tirumoorthy Dam.

The apprehension of the farmers was that the dragging repair works would be cited as a reason for delaying release of water from Thirumoorthy Dam into the PAP canal for wetting the second and third zones. As per schedule water has to be released from the Thirumoorthy Dam during the last week of August.

The refrain of the officials was that halting the works at such an advanced stage was not feasible. A senior WRO supervising the repair works of the Thirumoorthy Division said the works were undertaken at five locations in the jurisdiction extending from 30.10th km to the ending point at 49th km. Work at a location along a 250 metre vulnerable stretch would be completed in two days.

In two locations where repair works were undertaken in 90 metre and 160 metre stretches, the task had been completed. In the fourth location constituting a 70 metre stretch, too, the work had been completed. Four to five days of work remained to be done in the fifth location of 70 metres stretch, the official said, adding that the contractor had been tasked with completing the unfinished work all through day and night.

Once the work was completed, the concrete debris would be removed over the next few days. In all probability, the contour canal would be ready for release of water from Parambikulam Dam by August 8, the official said. As on Monday, the level in Parambikulam Dam stood at 49 feet against the full level of 72 feet. The inflow was at close to 3,500 cusecs. Going by the rate of inflow, there was no fear of the Dam filling any time soon, according to the official.

Though the repair works along the contour canal were sanctioned in 2021, the COVID lockdown was an impediment. The work to the extent of three km of vulnerable stretch could be completed by the end of 2023.