WRD plans to complete Vettaikaranpudur canal renovation works by December 15

The Water Resource Department of the Public Works Department has planned to complete the Vettaikaranpudur canal renovation works by December 15.

The Vettaikaranpudur canal, which runs for 57 km, was dug in 1962 and after 62 years, the renovation works were taken up with ₹20 crore funding from the World Bank. The canal, which is part of the New Ayacut, irrigates 11.181 acres. The canal draws water from the Aliyar reservoir.

The WRD officials said that 90 per cent of the works were over and by December 15, the works would be completed and water released for the A zone.

