GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD keen on utilising Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme for farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode

Published - October 18, 2024 12:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is aiming to enable farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts to benefit from the newly-commissioned Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme this year.

The scheme was inaugurated last month after years of anticipation. Initiated in 2019, the project aims to fill 32 tanks managed by the Public Works Department, 42 tanks by panchayat unions, and 971 ponds across the three districts.

The scheme, which diverts 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from the downstream of the Kalingarayan anicut on the Bhavani River in Erode district, was completed at a cost of ₹1,916.41 crore. It follows a design, build, operate, and transfer (DBOT) model, with the contractor required to operate and maintain the system for 60 months.

“We are keen to utilise the scheme this yea,” said S. Murugesan, Chief Engineer, WRD.

The department’s first priority is to ensure that obstructions in the pipelines, caused by factors such as cable or road works, are resolved before pumping begins, Mr. Murugesan added.

Together, the 1,045 tanks irrigate an ayacut area of 24,468 acres across the three districts. The groundwater table will be monitored once pumping starts, likely during the Northeast monsoon.

“Close attention is being paid at the micro-level to assess the condition of feeder pipelines in remote areas. The scheme’s success depends on the duration of the Northeast monsoon and the surplus flow at the Kalingarayan anicut,” Mr. Murugesan explained.

The department is optimistic about achieving the scheme’s objectives this year.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:13 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.