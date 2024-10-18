WRD keen on utilising Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme for farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is aiming to enable farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts to benefit from the newly-commissioned Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme this year.

The scheme was inaugurated last month after years of anticipation. Initiated in 2019, the project aims to fill 32 tanks managed by the Public Works Department, 42 tanks by panchayat unions, and 971 ponds across the three districts.

The scheme, which diverts 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from the downstream of the Kalingarayan anicut on the Bhavani River in Erode district, was completed at a cost of ₹1,916.41 crore. It follows a design, build, operate, and transfer (DBOT) model, with the contractor required to operate and maintain the system for 60 months.

“We are keen to utilise the scheme this yea,” said S. Murugesan, Chief Engineer, WRD.

The department’s first priority is to ensure that obstructions in the pipelines, caused by factors such as cable or road works, are resolved before pumping begins, Mr. Murugesan added.

Together, the 1,045 tanks irrigate an ayacut area of 24,468 acres across the three districts. The groundwater table will be monitored once pumping starts, likely during the Northeast monsoon.

“Close attention is being paid at the micro-level to assess the condition of feeder pipelines in remote areas. The scheme’s success depends on the duration of the Northeast monsoon and the surplus flow at the Kalingarayan anicut,” Mr. Murugesan explained.

The department is optimistic about achieving the scheme’s objectives this year.