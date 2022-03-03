World Wildlife Day observed

The World Wildlife Day was observed at the Government Arts College here on Thursday. An awareness programme on protection of endangered species was held as part of the day.

The Salem Nature Club along with NSS and Eco Club at Government Arts College and Salem Forest Department conducted an awareness programme on Indian pangolins and its conservation.

According to nature enthusiasts, the theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’ and awareness programme was conducted on Indian pangolins here.

Enthusiasts said that pangolins are heavily poached and killed for meat and scales. The Indian Pangolin Conservation Programme was also launched at the event and as part of the event, awareness would be created among the public and the students. A conservation action plan would be also be developed to protect pangolins in Salem region.

T.Kannan, Assistant Conservator of Forests released a comic book and awareness poster for creating awareness on pangolin protection. The comic book was authored by Barwin Kumar and it would be distributed among school children here.