World Wetlands Day observed

Coimbatore/Tiruppur

06 February 2021 23:28 IST

The ENVIS Centre on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, observed World Wetlands Day 2021 and the 50th anniversary of the Ramsar Convention digitally by organising an awareness event through Facebook live on Tuesday.

A mobile photography contest was also conducted for students and public on the topic - wetlands and their significance. Both events were registered in the worldwide events organised by the World Wetlands Authority.

Director of IFGTB C. Kunhikannan said in his address that wetlands are rich with biodiversity and are habitats for a dense variety of plant and animal species.

Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist and ENVIS Coordinator, said that World Wetlands Day marks the date of the adoption of the convention on wetlands in the Iranian city of Ramsar on 2 February 1971.

Results of the photography contest were declared by John Prasanth Jacob, Chief Scientist. A total of 79 persons took part in the contest from different States. Prizes were awarded to the winners and e-certificates to all the participants.

An awareness poster and a video highlighting the importance of conservation of wetlands were also released. S. Vigneswaran, programme officer of ENVIS, also spoke.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tiruppur Forest Division in collaboration with Nature Society of Tiruppur organised an awareness event to mark the World Wetlands Day at Nanjarayan Tank on the outskirts of Tiruppur.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (Forest Extension Centre, Tiruppur) M. Krishnasamy, who participated in the event, said that the event focussed on raising awareness among the residents of Koolipalayam living near the Nanjarayan Tank on the importance of wetland conservation.

President of Nature Society of Tiruppur K. Ravindran said that tank was chosen because it is “the most prominent wetland in Tiruppur district” due to the arrival of migratory birds.