World Wetland Day celebrated in Udhagamandalam

February 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

School students were educated about the importance of wetlands to local ecosystems at the Tree Arboretum in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The event was conducted by the Ooty Public Awareness Association and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement to mark World Wetlands Day. G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association, stated that the students from the CSI Matriculation School participated in the event. They were briefed about the unique biodiversity of wetland ecosystems and the roles that wetlands play in hydrologic balance and how they positively impact human communities. A retired forest ranger also spoke to the children at the event about the important wetlands of the Nilgiris, and about threats that the remaining wetlands in the district were facing.

