Coimbatore

World Water Day observed in Udhagamandalam

The regional centre of the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) in Udhagamandalam observed World Water Day on their campus.

In a press release, the ICAR-IISWC stated that K.J.Raju, District President of the Tamil Nadu Science Forum, a guest at the event, emphasised the importance of Shola forests in water resource generation and retention. “Only if the forest and water resources in Nilgiris is conserved, only then will the surrounding districts get water,” said Mr. Raju.

K. Kannan, acting head of the ICAR-IISWC, said that water is a natural resource that has to be conserved and utilised effectively. “A considerable volume of water is utilised for agricultural production and other activities and water demand is increasing every day. The younger generation has to be aware of water conservation methods,” he said.

S. Manivannan, Principal Scientist and Organising Secretary, also spoke at the event.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 7:35:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/world-water-day-observed-in-udhagamandalam/article34191073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY