World Water Day celebrated in Salem

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials demonstrating the methods to check the quality of drinking water to students in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

World Water Day was celebrated in Salem on Tuesday.

An awareness rally on importance of water was organised by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board at the Collectorate and District Collector S. Karmegham flagged of the rally. Mr. Karmegham advised the public to use water judiciously.

He said Salem district received an average annual rainfall of 955 mm and the district received 1,167.6 mm rainfall the previous year.

Awareness on bird conservation

An awareness programme on bird conservation was organised at a private college here on Tuesday. Various environment organisations including Salem district world environmental protection and voluntary service organisation conducted the awareness session.

A group of riders from Kanniyakumari to Himalayas, who are riding to create awareness on forest conservation, bird conservation and tree plantation, were honoured during the event. The riders conducted an awareness session for students on the importance of conserving wetlands and role of birds in afforestation.