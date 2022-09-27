World Tourism day celebrated in Namakkal

The World Tourism day was celebrated in the district on Tuesday.

Tourism Department officials led by District Tourism Officer M. Abarajithan distributed sweets to the passengers who travelled to Kolli Hills from the Namakkal bus stand. Later, along with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, the Tourism Department workers cleaned the premises of the famous Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple. A meeting was held with the stakeholders here to discuss how to improve tourism in the district.

Mr. Abarajithan said the Tourism Day was celebrated on the theme Rethinking Tourism. Tourist from across the country visited Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple. To create awareness among people to keep tourist spots neat and clean, a cleaning campaign was conducted on the temple premises. During COVID-19, the tourism industry, particularly hotels and travel agencies, suffered the most. So a meeting was conducted with them to get their suggestions to improve tourism in the district. Based on their suggestions, the department would take further steps, Mr. Abarajithan added.