World Toilet Day marked in Dharmapuri

Published - November 20, 2024 08:05 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

World Toilet Day was observed in the district on Wednesday under the leadership of Collector K. Shanthi, who emphasised the importance of public sanitation and individual toilet construction. To mark the ongoing World Toilet Week, which began on November 19, an oath-taking ceremony was conducted, and a panchayat-level audit of community centres for sanitation was mandated.

Collector Shanthi instructed officials to expedite work orders for individual toilets wherever applications have been submitted. She also highlighted the need for extended awareness campaigns on public sanitation, particularly in schools across the panchayats.

During the event, the Collector distributed work orders for individual household toilets to four beneficiaries.

