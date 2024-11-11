 />
World Tiger Beetle Day celebrated

Published - November 11, 2024 05:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Zoo Outreach Organisation (Zooreach) celebrated World Tiger Beetle Day through a virtual get together with David Pearson, renowned entomologist specialising in the research of tiger beetles from Arizona State University.

World Tiger Beetle Day was being celebrated to honour Dr. Pearson on his birthday for his contribution to the study of tiger beetles in India and globally, “to popularise these fantastic colourful predators,” said a press release from Zooreach.

The event was organised by Sanjay Molur and team, South Asian Invertebrate Specialist Group, based at Zoo Outreach Organisation (Zooreach).

“There are 241 species of tiger beetles in India, which makes it the country with the third highest number of species of tiger beetles in the world. And to understand more about what is happening to the tiger beetles, Zooreach conducted IUCN Red List Assessment workshop in May 2024 and invited all the experts and researchers working on tiger beetles to attend” the press release said.

One of the outcomes of the workshop was to create more awareness and interest in this lesser-known group of insects. So, by celebrating this day every year, we hope to popularise them and build respect, nurture, and conserve the six-legged tigers, the press release added.

Zooreach said that some of the interesting tiger beetles seen in Tamil Nadu included Apterossa grossa, found in Mayiladuthurai and Dindigul, which has not been recorded in over two centuries, and the Waxen Tiger Beetle (Lophyra cerina), which hasn’t been recorded since its description in Thoothukudi in 1987.

Zooreach stated that tiger beetles were the top-predators of the insect world and that they play crucial roles such as managing other insect populations, some of which are considered as pests to many commercial crops.

The virtual event included a talk by Dr. Pearson on his journey in researching the beetles.

