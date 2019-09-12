World Suicide Prevention Day observed

Government Arts College, Coimbatore, observed World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday. A release from P. Kanagaraj, Head of the Department of Political Science, said the programme was aimed at creating awareness among students on prevention.

Public Administration student Tilak Kavikaran had composed a song, which was released by chief guests Siddharth, an Indian Revenue Service officer, and K. Chandran, Director, Chennai Silks. They also the released the paintings of Political Science student Vignesh Kanna.

The release quoting Mr. Siddharth said that breakdown of social institutions was the reason for increase in suicides among students. And, the abuse through social media only aggravated suicidal tendencies.

College Principal K. Chitra urged students to face challenges with courage.

PSG College of Nursing held an awareness programme at PSG Hospitals to stress the message of suicide prevention.

According to a press release, pamphlets on suicide prevention were distributed among patients and their family members in the out-patient area of the psychiatric department. Principal of the nursing college A. Jayasudha, faculty members and students participated in the awareness programme.

The theme of the programme was “Working Together to Prevent Suicide”. The programme will continue for a month till October 10, Dr. Jayasudha said in the release.