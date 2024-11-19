 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Sanitation Day observed

Published - November 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Research and Development for the Rural Poor-Trust (IRDRP Trust), in collaboration with the Consortium of Health Associations International Covai Zone, and Coimbatore District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) observed World Sanitation Day 2024 with a seminar titled “Creating an Open Defecation- Free Society in India.”

The event was held at the DRDA Panchayat Training Hall Coimbatore in partnership with the Suez Foundation India.

The seminar brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, development experts, and community leaders, to discuss best practices and challenges in achieving sanitation goals.

The event was presided over by the District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Additional Collector, Mrs. Sweta Suman, I.A.S., DRDA Coimbatore, Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director, 24x7 Water Supply Project, Coimbatore, Suez India; Dr. Irudayasamy from IRDRP; and Dr. Devaraj, Former Director, UNICEF, who contributed their insights and support to the seminar.

As part of its sanitation drive, the IRDRP Trust, in partnership with the Suez Foundation, is constructing and repairing 350 household toilets across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is also installing seven community Reverse Osmosis water plants to provide clean drinking water and produce reusable, washable cloth pads to promote menstrual hygiene.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.