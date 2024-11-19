World Sanitation Day observed

The Institute of Research and Development for the Rural Poor-Trust (IRDRP Trust), in collaboration with the Consortium of Health Associations International Covai Zone, and Coimbatore District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) observed World Sanitation Day 2024 with a seminar titled “Creating an Open Defecation- Free Society in India.”

The event was held at the DRDA Panchayat Training Hall Coimbatore in partnership with the Suez Foundation India.

The seminar brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, development experts, and community leaders, to discuss best practices and challenges in achieving sanitation goals.

The event was presided over by the District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Additional Collector, Mrs. Sweta Suman, I.A.S., DRDA Coimbatore, Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director, 24x7 Water Supply Project, Coimbatore, Suez India; Dr. Irudayasamy from IRDRP; and Dr. Devaraj, Former Director, UNICEF, who contributed their insights and support to the seminar.

As part of its sanitation drive, the IRDRP Trust, in partnership with the Suez Foundation, is constructing and repairing 350 household toilets across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is also installing seven community Reverse Osmosis water plants to provide clean drinking water and produce reusable, washable cloth pads to promote menstrual hygiene.