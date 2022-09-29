World Rabies Day observed in Hosur

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Rabies Day was marked by free administering of anti-rabies vaccine for dogs at the Government Veterinary hospital in Hosur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Rabies Day was marked by the district administration with Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presiding over the free vaccination camp for anti-rabies vaccine for dogs.  The Animal Husbandry Department also distributed pamphlets in English and Tamil on the precautions to be taken while handling animals.

Public were advised to attend to any bites by an animal with utmost urgency and precaution, right from washing and disinfecting the exposed area with soap, providone iodine or detergent or any available disinfectant to visit the government hospital immediately; follow the vaccine cycle upon exposure which would be five doses on day 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28. 

Individual precautions to the public irrespective of a pet ownership were also issued on the occasion.  Responsibility to ensure pets people with are vaccinated, to not to try and feed a strangely behaving animal, to not to release stray animals into the wild, since unknown/unidentified rabies infection in the wild can turn catastrophic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ways to identity a potential rabies would include increased restless in the animals, salivation and difficulty to swallow, most dogs show increased aggression, tendency to snap at people signaling early stages of infection. As the decrease progresses, animals develop hypersensitivity to light and sound, according to the animal husbandry department.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Public were also urged to report suspicious strays to local authorities, and if possible isolate the animal without risking own safety.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app