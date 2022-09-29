World Rabies Day observed in Hosur

The World Rabies Day was marked by free administering of anti-rabies vaccine for dogs at the Government Veterinary hospital in Hosur on Wednesday.

The World Rabies Day was marked by the district administration with Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presiding over the free vaccination camp for anti-rabies vaccine for dogs. The Animal Husbandry Department also distributed pamphlets in English and Tamil on the precautions to be taken while handling animals.

Public were advised to attend to any bites by an animal with utmost urgency and precaution, right from washing and disinfecting the exposed area with soap, providone iodine or detergent or any available disinfectant to visit the government hospital immediately; follow the vaccine cycle upon exposure which would be five doses on day 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28.

Individual precautions to the public irrespective of a pet ownership were also issued on the occasion. Responsibility to ensure pets people with are vaccinated, to not to try and feed a strangely behaving animal, to not to release stray animals into the wild, since unknown/unidentified rabies infection in the wild can turn catastrophic.

The ways to identity a potential rabies would include increased restless in the animals, salivation and difficulty to swallow, most dogs show increased aggression, tendency to snap at people signaling early stages of infection. As the decrease progresses, animals develop hypersensitivity to light and sound, according to the animal husbandry department.

Public were also urged to report suspicious strays to local authorities, and if possible isolate the animal without risking own safety.