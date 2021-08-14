World Organ Donation Day observed

Hospitals in Coimbatore organised various events on Friday to mark the World Organ Donation Day.

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital A. Nirmala participated in an event organised by Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) to felicitate organ donors titled ‘Life after Life’. The Collector said in a tweet that he felicitated the donors and the immediate relatives of donors during the event. Executive director of KMCH Arun N. Palaniswami presided.

At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, an awareness event on organ donation was organised by college students on Friday. Nearly 200 NSS and NCC volunteers from Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science pledged to become organ donors, a release said. Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust D. Lakshminarayanaswamy participated.