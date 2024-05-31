World No Tobacco Day: SRIOR launches interactive digital counsellor modules in English and Tamil

As part of World No Tobacco Day observance, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) in Coimbatore on Friday launched ‘Interactive Digital Counsellor Modules’ featuring audio message in English and Tamil that explain how smoking leads to cancer and provide tips on quitting smoking, resisting cravings, and the benefits of quitting.

V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, launched the modules.

Speaking about this year’s initiative at the event, Director of SRIOR and Chief Oncologist P. Guhan said the public can access the Interactive Digital Counsellor Modules by visiting www.quitsmokingsrior.com/counsellor_module.html.

Dr. Guhan said that Tamil Nadu was the 5th State in the country to register higher number of new cancer patients in 2023. A total of 82,000 new cancer cases were reported in the State in 2023, and one-third of these cases was related to tobacco usage.

Uttar Pradesh stands first with 2.1. lakh new cancer cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1.21 lakh cases, West Bengal with 1.13 lakh cases, Bihar with 1 lakh cases, and Tamil Nadu with 82,000 cases.

“SRIOR will also conduct oral cancer screenings, allowing long-time smokers to assess their oral health and understand the risks they face if they do not quit smoking or using tobacco,” he added.

R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust; S. Rajagopal, Medical Director; Alagappan, Medical Superintendent of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital; C. V. Ramkumar, CEO of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and Karthikesh, Surgical Oncologist at SRIOR, took part.

Rally flagged off

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Friday flagged off an anti-tobacco awareness rally, which wound its way from the District Collectorate to the office of Deputy Director Health Services at Race Course, and signed a mega banner along with the students.

At the NGP Arts and Science College, Principal Ramamurthy administered a pledge to staff members emphasising the adverse effects of tobacco usage.

