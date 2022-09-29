Coimbatore

World Heart Day observed in Coimbatore

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala flagging off an awareness rally on the occasion of the World Heart Day in Coimbatore on Thursday.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala flagging off an awareness rally on the occasion of the World Heart Day in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hospitals in Coimbatore observed the World Heart Day on Thursday. District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off an awareness rally held at Race Course in association with Hindustan Hospital. At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, an awareness rally was flagged off by Dean A. Nirmala that was followed by other activities.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital organised a free heart counselling, check-up and surgery camp at Velumaniammal Memorial Auditorium. Managing trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, chief operating officer Swathy Rohit, chief executive officer C.V. Ramkumar, Dean P. Sukumaran, doctors from the Departments of cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery and nurses of SNR Sons Charitable Trust took part in the World Heart Day observance. More than 400 people made use of the free heart check-up camp held between 9 a.m and 2 p.m., said a release.

Heart-shaped balloons being released on the occasion of the World Heart Day at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, on Thursday.

Heart-shaped balloons being released on the occasion of the World Heart Day at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement


