World Environment Day celebrated at Salem Railway Division

June 05, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway celebrated World Environment Day on Monday.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to create awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This year’s theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

Railway personnel across the division took a pledge to make all possible changes in their daily lives to protect the environment and motivate others about the importance of environmentally-friendly habits. This was followed by the planting of saplings at various locations throughout the division. A bicycle rally, highlighting the importance of the environment, was also held.

Later, at a session held at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Divisional Finance Manager T. Chitraa made a presentation to create awareness among loco pilots regarding elephant corridors. In Salem Division, an elephant corridor passes across the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) in Kallar. Facilitating the smooth and safe passage of elephants across the NMR line was discussed. The Divisional Railway Manager, Pankaj Kumar Sinha, elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by Southern Railway to prevent incidents of elephants getting hit by trains, especially in the Walayar region in Coimbatore.

