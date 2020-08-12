World Elephant Day observed

A mahout feeds banana to a calf elephant at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

Udhagamandalam/Coimbatore

12 August 2020 22:44 IST

Captive elephants treated to a feast at the camps

World Elephant Day was observed at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Topslip camp of Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Chadivayal camp of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Wednesday.

At the Theppakadu camp, 27 captive elephants were fed their favourite fruits by Deputy Director of MTR (Core Zone) S. Senbagapriya and other forest officials.

Elephant models created using wood from the invasive Lantana camara plants were displayed. Officials said the exercise was done to spread the message that the invasive weeds could be utilised in a constructive manner to make furniture.

Forest department staff also participated in a presentation on the ‘Behaviour of Asian Elephants’ conducted by a researcher from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

At the Topslip and Chadivayal camps, elephants were decorated and lined up for puja and feast that included sweet pongal, sugar cane, fruits and jaggery.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, and Field Director of the ATR (in-charge), visited the elephant camp at Topslip. Senior officials of ATR including Deputy Field Director Arockiaraj Xavier were present.

D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, visited the Chadivayal camp.

N.I. Jalaludheen of Nature Conservation Society said that an awareness session on elephants for children from tribal settlements was conducted at Madukkarai. Two books on elephants that were brought out in collaboration with Zoo Outreach Organisation were distributed to children. The books were also distributed at the function held at Chadivayal camp, he said.