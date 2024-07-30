World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: Cause of migrant labourers espoused at awareness camp in Tiruppur

The need to collectively work for extricating stranded migrant labourers, who are tricked by agents to land in Tiruppur with the enticement of remunerative jobs, from their predicament was highlighted during a legal awareness programme conducted at LRG Government College for Women in observance of World Day against Trafficking in Persons, on Tuesday.

The NSS unit of the college conducted the programme in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Vizhuthugal Non-Government Organisation, to create awareness on the legal implications of human trafficking. At the outset, the about 200 student participants were oriented on the 2024 theme of the awareness day: Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.

Releasing a poster titled ‘Human Trafficking is Modern Day Slavery’, Principal Sub-Judge and DLSA Secretary S. Ramachandran called for effective interventions to safeguard migrant labourers and their families from exploitation.

The judge observed that migrant labourers from other States, where there is poverty and unemployment, are enticed to take up jobs in Tiruppur with the promise of remunerative income, but are eventually left in the lurch. “This also constitutes human trafficking,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Women in the migrant families need to be sensitised to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), he emphasised.

M. Thangavel, Director of Vizhuthugal NGO, and S. A. Thamayanti, Advocate, District Legal Services Authority, Tiruppur, interacted with the students.