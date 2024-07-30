GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: Cause of migrant labourers espoused at awareness camp in Tiruppur

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Sub-Judge and DLSA Secretary S. Ramachandran addressing a legal awareness programme to observe World Day against Trafficking in Persons at LRG Government College for Women in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

Principal Sub-Judge and DLSA Secretary S. Ramachandran addressing a legal awareness programme to observe World Day against Trafficking in Persons at LRG Government College for Women in Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The need to collectively work for extricating stranded migrant labourers, who are tricked by agents to land in Tiruppur with the enticement of remunerative jobs, from their predicament was highlighted during a legal awareness programme conducted at LRG Government College for Women in observance of World Day against Trafficking in Persons, on Tuesday.

The NSS unit of the college conducted the programme in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Vizhuthugal Non-Government Organisation, to create awareness on the legal implications of human trafficking. At the outset, the about 200 student participants were oriented on the 2024 theme of the awareness day: Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.

Releasing a poster titled ‘Human Trafficking is Modern Day Slavery’, Principal Sub-Judge and DLSA Secretary S. Ramachandran called for effective interventions to safeguard migrant labourers and their families from exploitation.

The judge observed that migrant labourers from other States, where there is poverty and unemployment, are enticed to take up jobs in Tiruppur with the promise of remunerative income, but are eventually left in the lurch. “This also constitutes human trafficking,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Women in the migrant families need to be sensitised to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), he emphasised.

M. Thangavel, Director of Vizhuthugal NGO, and S. A. Thamayanti, Advocate, District Legal Services Authority, Tiruppur, interacted with the students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.