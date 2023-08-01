World Breastfeeding Week activities begin in Coimbatore

August 01, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Various awareness activities have been launched as part of World Breastfeeding Week celebration in Coimbatore.

The police, in association with the Inner Wheel Club of Coimbatore and the Masonic Medical Centre for Children, organised a breastfeeding awareness rally on Tuesday. Flagged off by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the rally was aimed at amplifying the importance of breastfeeding, its benefits for mother and child, and the need to support and encourage mothers to breastfeed, said a release.

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) organised an event to mark the breastfeeding week. CMCH Dean A. Nirmala presided over the event.

The milk bank at CMCH received 1,100 litres of milk donated by 450 mothers this year. A total of 1,228 newborns benefited from the breast milk donated by mothers, with the support of Amirtham Breastmilk Donation.

