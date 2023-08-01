HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Breastfeeding Week activities begin in Coimbatore

August 01, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Nursing students taking part in World Breastfeeding Week awareness rally in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Nursing students taking part in World Breastfeeding Week awareness rally in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Various awareness activities have been launched as part of World Breastfeeding Week celebration in Coimbatore. 

The police, in association with the Inner Wheel Club of Coimbatore and the Masonic Medical Centre for Children, organised a breastfeeding awareness rally on Tuesday. Flagged off by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the rally was aimed at amplifying the importance of breastfeeding, its benefits for mother and child, and the need to support and encourage mothers to breastfeed, said a release.

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) organised an event to mark the breastfeeding week. CMCH Dean A. Nirmala presided over the event.

The milk bank at CMCH received 1,100 litres of milk donated by 450 mothers this year. A total of 1,228 newborns benefited from the breast milk donated by mothers, with the support of Amirtham Breastmilk Donation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.