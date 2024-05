World Bee Day was marked at the Keystone Foundation campus in Kotagiri on Monday, May 20, 2024, centred around the theme, “Bee engaged with youth.”

The Keystone Foundation’s Founder-Director, Pratim Roy, said in a statement, that 30 children from nearby villages were invited to the campus, where they were informed about the threats faced by bees, and the ecosystem services that they provide.

Information about native bee species were also on display during the event.

