World AIDS Day observed

Various awareness programmes organised by the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) marked the World AIDS Day observance in the city on Monday.

District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan flagged off an awareness rally at the Collectorate premises around 10 a.m. in the presence of P.G. Bhanumathi, Deputy Director of Health Services-cum-District AIDS Control Officer, M. Sakthivel, Deputy Director of Health Sciences (TB), T. Sadagopan, Medical Superintendent of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and officials from DAPCU.

Around 1,200 students from educational institutions in the city took part in the rally that ended at CMCH auditorium.

Officials and participants of the rally took the World AIDS Day pledge in the presence of B. Asokan, Dean of CMCH, R. Murugesan, Dean of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Singanallur, and R. Baskar, NSS coordinator from Bharathiar University.

Following various awareness oriented performances by the students, officials from various Government departments had lunch with 100 HIV positive persons at a communal feast (Samapanthi bhojanam) held at the auditorium of CSI Immanuel Church.

DAPCU’s district programme manager B. Sundaresan, district supervisor R.V.M. Kumanan, staff and members from various NGOs working for people living with HIV/AIDS took part.