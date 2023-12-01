HamberMenu
World AIDS Day observed in Krishnagiri

December 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M. Sarayu launched the signature campaign marking World AIDS Day in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu launched the signature campaign marking World AIDS Day in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 World AIDS Day 2023 was observed by the district administration with the theme, “Let Communities Lead”, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu launched a signature campaign to raise awareness on AIDS and administered the oath to end discrimination against HIV positive persons.

On the occasion, the Collector said Krishnagiri played a critical role in HIV prevention and had an expansive medical infrastructure for HIV positive persons. They included Nambikkai centres, and ART facilities (Antiretroviral therapy).  Ms. Sarayu launched the signature campaign to end discrimination against HIV positive persons in the presence of the line departments, urged the public to help create an inclusive society for HIV positive persons. Marking the day, the Collector also issued orders for monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to 20 beneficiaries.

In Dharmapuri, the World AIDS Day was marked by the district administration.

