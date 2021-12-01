World AIDS Day observed in city

Students taking out an awareness rally organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society in the city on Wednesday.

Coimbatore

01 December 2021 23:46 IST

Coimbatore District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) organised an awareness rally and a signature campaign as part of observing the World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the awareness rally and launched the signature campaign which were on this year’s theme - ‘End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics'. Mr. Sameeran administered the AIDS Day pledge which appealed to end the discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

According to the district administration, there are 30 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), 98 facilitator ICTCs, two Antiretroviral Therapy (ATR) centres and six link ART centres among the facilities for the treatment of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

District Revenue Office P.S. Leela Alex, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna, Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital A. Nirmala, staff from the DAPCU, officials from various departments and students took part in the awareness programmes.