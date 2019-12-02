Workshops on commodity markets

The Hindu – Business Line Club, in association with Multi Commodity Exchange Investor Protection Fund, will organise workshops on commodity market for B-school students here.

The Commodity Talk is a series of awareness workshops specially targeted towards B-schoolers or post-graduate students. Six workshops will be conducted in colleges in Coimbatore city from December 2.

The workshops will be held at management studies departments of Sri Krishna College of Technology, GRD School of Commerce and International Business, Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Bharathiar School of Management and Entrepreneur Development, and Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women.

Shrikant Kaundinya, Training & Education function, Multi Commodity Exchange, Mumbai will the resource person for the workshops here.

The idea is to create a platform for the students to learn the concept of commodity market in a more pragmatic way. There will be live demonstration of the commodity market interface.

Business Line Club is a loyalty club for students initiated by ‘The Hindu Group’ to inform and educate students by imparting practical knowledge and prepare the students for the future corporate challenges.

The BL Club organises various student-centric programmes such as workshops on equity markets, commodity markets, investment awareness, business newspaper reading workshops, grooming and interview preparation workshops etc.

MCX is an independent commodity exchange in Mumbai, established in 2003.

It is India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange where the clearance and settlements of the exchange happen.

In 2016, MCX was ranked seventh among the global commodity exchanges.