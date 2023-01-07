Workshop on Urban Sector Innovation Challenges held in Coimbatore

January 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, Young Indians, and Forge Innovations and Ventures, organised a workshop on the curation of Urban Sector Innovation Challenges for Coimbatore city.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said a workshop of this kind would help in documenting the challenges of the different departments of the civic body in an organised manner, said a release.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap interacted with the think-tank team members and asked them to come up with innovative and digitally enabled solutions for the challenges faced by the Corporation.

Prashanth Subramanian, Chairman of CII, said this kind of workshops would help further the development of Coimbatore city. Vish Sahasranamam, CEO and co-founder of Forge Innovation and Ventures, and Corporation officials were present.