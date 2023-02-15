ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on single-window portal facilitation for industries held in Hosur

February 15, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

 A single-window portal facilitation workshop for MSMEs and large industries was organised here under the aegis of Guidance Cell, Tamil Nadu.

The workshop, held jointly with the support of Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA), sought to orient MSMEs and large industries on the impetus given as part of the government’s push to enhance the ease of doing business in Hosur.

Collector Deepak Jacob said the State government was committed to bringing in investments into Hosur. Efforts were continuously being undertaken for providing necessary infrastructure such as roads, power, connectivity, water facilities among other requirements for setting up industry here, he said.  Hosur has over 110 large industries and over 24,000 MSMEs that provide the supply chain for manufacturing industry here.

As on date, of the 367 petitions received under the single-window portal for business facilitation, 317 petitions were approved for licenses. The single-window portal was to enable the industry to avail of clearances without uncalled for delays and waiting time, as part of the ease of doing business goal, the administration said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US