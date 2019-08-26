Workshop on school education on August 28

Mentor’s Meet, a workshop on school education organised by The Hindu in School in association with Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, will be held on August 28.

Organised as part of The Hindu’s golden jubilee celebrations in Coimbatore, the workshop will discuss the national and global trends regarding the future of school education.

Key areas

Structure and curriculum, governance, implications for key stakeholders and schools’ preparedness for changes will be the key four areas to be covered during the workshop.

A. Senthil Kumaran, Chief Confluencer and Co-Founder of The Learner’s Confluence, will be the key resource person for the event. B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions, will be the chief guest. D. Suresh Kumar, Deputy Resident Editor (Tamil Nadu), The Hindu, will be the guest of honour.

Principals and administrators from various schools in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris will attend the workshop, which will be held at Hotel Vivanta in Race Course between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

School administrators interested in participating in the workshop may contact 90038 77778 for registration.