July 18, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

A one-day workshop on methods of documenting inscriptions will be held . at the Government Museum in Erode on August 6.

Organised by the Government Museum, Erode, and Yaakkai Heritage Trust, the workshop is conducted at free of cost and participants will be taught on documenting inscriptions. Dedicated and supportive students can participate in the workshop. Registration is mandatory. For details, contact 94896-63004.

