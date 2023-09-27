HamberMenu
Workshop on climate change envisons capacity building for local communities

September 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A resource person interacting with the officials at the district- level workshop on climate change held in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

A resource person interacting with the officials at the district- level workshop on climate change held in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 A district-level workshop on climate change under the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission was here on Wednesday.

The workshop held under the aegis of the Department of Environment and Climate Change is a call for purposeful and decisive action on climate change and its impacts on the environment, human lives, economic assets and activities. 

To facilitate this action, the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM) was launched to embark on climate change adaptation and mitigation activities with a total allocation of ₹ 500 crore.

The TNCCM workshop envisioned a range of activities that included capacity building for local communities and government line departments; prioritising adaptation and mitigation planning for sectors in the districts that urgently require attention due to climate change vulnerability;  showcasing scientific evidence on climate change at both regional and global platforms with emphasis on successful indigenous and technological interventions. These interventions aim to promote community-centric, eco-friendly adaptation strategies contributing to building societal resilience. 

The workshop witnessed various resource persons speaking on climate change and the requisite action and interventions. 

The anticipated outcomes of these activities include identification and prioritsation of sectors in districts that demand immediate consideration in the light of climate change vulnerabilities; the formulation of specific adaptation and mitigation strategies tailored to address the challenges identified; and the preparation of a District Climate Mission documents.

The programme witnessed an inaugural address by Collector K.M.Sarayu and the context setting by Chief Mission Director, TNCCM Deepak S Bilgi.

