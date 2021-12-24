Air Force School, Sulur, organised a workshop on astronomy for school students and teachers reently. A release said the workshop included slides and videos to explain the celestial objects. This was followed by a science exhibition and stargazing using telescope.

Seminar held

The Good Shepherd Health Education Centre and Dispensary organised a seminar on empowerment of women here recently. A release said District Social Welfare Officer P. Thangamani inaugurated the event, which was attended by community development experts, academicians and community organisation members from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and New Delhi.

Groundbreaking ceremony in Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Friday participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for construction works in Tiruppur Corporation under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. A release said the works to construct a storm water drain and a mini-bridge at Thanthai Periyar Nagar in Ward No. 57 (Zone-IV) at ₹60 lakh began. The Ministers also accepted petitions from the public following the event, a release said.