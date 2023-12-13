GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop for IFS officers on forest genetic resource management held

December 13, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day workshop on forest genetic resources management for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers started at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, on Wednesday.

Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the head of Forest Force, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, inaugurated the training in the presence of IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan, Group Coordinator (Research) R. Yasodha, Principal of Central Academy for State Forest Service, Coimbatore, V. Thirunavakarasu, and training coordinator A. Vijayaraghavan.

The workshop is funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the participants are nominated by the Ministry. IFS officers from 10 States and Union territories are taking part. A documentary film ‘Windbreaks: The soldiers in farm boundaries’ conceived by C. Buvaneswaran, Scientist ‘G’, was released on the occasion.

Special camp for uncontrolled epilepsy

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore, will organise a medical camp for epilepsy patients at its city centre at Ramnagar on December 17. A release said that patients with uncontrolled epilepsy, women and children affected by epilepsy can participate in the camp which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Neurologist and epileptologist Rajesh Shankar Iyer and his team from KMCH main centre will conduct the camp. For appointment, contact 73393-33485.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.