Workshop for IFS officers on forest genetic resource management held

December 13, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A three-day workshop on forest genetic resources management for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers started at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, on Wednesday.

Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the head of Forest Force, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, inaugurated the training in the presence of IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan, Group Coordinator (Research) R. Yasodha, Principal of Central Academy for State Forest Service, Coimbatore, V. Thirunavakarasu, and training coordinator A. Vijayaraghavan.

The workshop is funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the participants are nominated by the Ministry. IFS officers from 10 States and Union territories are taking part. A documentary film ‘Windbreaks: The soldiers in farm boundaries’ conceived by C. Buvaneswaran, Scientist ‘G’, was released on the occasion.

Special camp for uncontrolled epilepsy

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore, will organise a medical camp for epilepsy patients at its city centre at Ramnagar on December 17. A release said that patients with uncontrolled epilepsy, women and children affected by epilepsy can participate in the camp which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Neurologist and epileptologist Rajesh Shankar Iyer and his team from KMCH main centre will conduct the camp. For appointment, contact 73393-33485.