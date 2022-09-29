Works under way to revamp government-run hotels in Tamil Nadu: Tourism Minister

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan (second right) cutting a 75-feet cake, with Collector G.S. Sameeran (third right) and SKAL State president D. Charles Fabian (right), at the SNR Auditorium, in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said works were under way to revamp the government-run hotels that were not given much attention in the past few years, across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the World Tourism Day 2022 valedictory at the SNR Auditorium here on Thursday. The Minister said that people could now book their stay at these hotels online.

The Minister listed the various initiatives taken by the State recently towards improving the sector and there was much scope for students studying hospitality and tourism-related courses in Coimbatore.

Collector G.S. Sameeran appreciated the department for improving the tourism portal. He also asked the students of various colleges to send him suggestions to improve tourism in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the function organised by the SKAL Club of Coimbatore, SIHRA (South India Hotels and Restaurants Association) and the Ministry of Tourism, a 75-feet cake was cut as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Centre.

SKAL State president D. Charles Fabian said they were focusing on sanitation, safety and emergency services in the tourism industry.

Ministry of Tourism Regional Director Mohamed Farouk, Regional Passport Officer K . Palravindran, vice- president of SIHRA D. Srinivasan, principal of Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science B.L. Shivakumar, and staff and students of hospitality and tourism from many colleges attended the function.