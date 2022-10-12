Works to start soon to develop western bypass road, says Coimbatore Collector

The State Highways Department will go ahead with development of phase I of the western bypass road shortly as the State government has given financial sanction for the project

Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran told The Hindu that phase I of the road is for 11.8 km and majority of land acquisition for it is completed. The first phase will be from Madukkarai to Siruvani road, he said.

This is a project that is pending execution for a long time and land acquisition gained momentum in the recent months. The total western bypass road project will be taken up in three phases, he said.

According to official sources, the western bypass will be a four-lane road for 32.4 km from Madukkarai to Narasimhanaikenpalayam to be developed at ₹680 crore. The project involves acquisition of 296.5 acres at approximately ₹400 crore. This includes 118 acres for phase I of the project.

Nearly ₹90 crore was disbursed for acquisition of land so far for the first phase, the sources said. The phase I of the road will cover Madukkarai, Sundakamuthur, Perur, Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam, and Madhampatti and will end at Chellappa Palayam. The second phase will be for 12.1 km (Siruvani Road to Kanuvai) and third phase for 8.5 km (Anaikatti Road to Narasimhanaikenpalayam).

On the other major road projects, the Collector added that the departments and officials concerned are studying the possibility of combining the proposed Mettupalayam and Karamadai bypass road projects and taking it up as one proposal.

A project to develop a western bypass for Pollachi is progressing and there are plans to widen wherever needed the existing alternative road between Coimbatore and Pollachi. The Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city is expected to be completed before the scheduled date if it progresses at the current pace, he added.