Works to improve passenger amenities on at Salem Railway Junction

Various works are under way at the Salem Railway Junction to improve passenger amenities.

The railway division recently commissioned platform 5 at the junction and works are on to change the shelter of the platform and construct new toilet blocks.

A new truss design has been adopted for waiting sheds in the platform to prevent leakage of rainwater. Besides this, a lift and an escalator would also be commissioned at platform 5.

According to officials, they are targeting to complete works on 12 escalators and 12 lifts at various stations under the division in 2019-20.

Between 2018-2019 the division has commissioned lifts in five stations and nine escalator services in six stations under it.

There are also plans to develop the rear entry of the Salem junction and bring it to better utilisation.

A five-storey building is being planned at the rear entry to house offices and retirement rooms that are currently functioning on platforms 3 and 4, officials said. The rear entry would have a wider parking space and other passenger amenities and officials hope that it would ease congestion at the main entry of the junction. The façade redevelopment works were recently completed at the junction at a cost of ₹ 5 crore and about ₹ 1.25 crore was spent for the lighting.