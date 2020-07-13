Works to distribute textbooks under way in Coimbatore

The government, government-aided and Corporation schools in Coimbatore district have begun the preparatory works to distribute textbooks for schoolchildren on Monday.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said although books for all classes have arrived, the textbooks for Classes X and XII will be distributed first. “The textbooks will be distributed after June 15,” she said, noting that the schedule was yet to be finalised. To ensure physical distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, a batch of 20 students per hour would be allowed to receive the textbooks in each schools, Ms. Usha said.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the State government, all teachers, students and parents will have to wear masks and practise physical distancing during the book distribution. The soft copies of study materials will be uploaded to the laptops of the students by the teachers in the school’s hitech laboratories. No student will be allowed inside the laboratories, according to the SOPs. The schools must ensure that no overcrowding occurs both inside and outside the school premises.

Regarding the Class XII public examination scheduled for July 24, the schools must issue copies of the hall ticket to the respective students by July 17, the SOPs said.