Works to desilt Semmandampalayam Lake completed

An aerial view of the Semmandampalayam Lake in Olalakovil Panchayat in Erode district.

21 February 2021 00:09 IST

Works carried out to desilt the 22-acre Semmandampalayam Lake in Olalakovil Panchayat in Nambiyur Panchayat Union at ₹ 21.62 lakh have been completed by Olirum Erodu Foundation, thus enhancing the water storage capacity from 10.45 crore litres to 13.76 crore litres.

Under the ‘Orrukku Oru Kulam’ scheme, the Foundation is desilting, deepening, creating new water bodies and constructing check dams in the district to enhance the storage capacities of the water bodies. As part of the scheme, desilting and deepening works at the Lake commenced on November 6, 2020, and were completed on February 18. The Lake, also called as Karukkampalayam Lake, is spread across 22 acre and School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inspected the lake in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, Foundation president M. Chinnasamy, secretary S. Ganesan and Water Management Committee chairman D. Shanmugasundaram.

Mr. Chinnasamy said the Foundation had so far restored and created 48 water bodies in the district spread across 185.20 acre at Rs. 5.32 crore. The works resulted in improving storage in the water bodies from 54.26 crore litres to 259.60 crore litres. “It has helped ensure availability of water for farmers and people and also recharge the groundwater,” he added.

The Lake was selected by the State government under the Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme and would receive 13.76 crore litres of water through pipelines. Also, the Lake would receive rainwater from the nearby villages, generating surplus water of 3.31 crore litres.