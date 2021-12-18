Works to demolish damaged buildings begin in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

18 December 2021 23:52 IST

The Department of School Education has commenced works to identify damaged buildings in government and aided schools in Coimbatore district for demolition to ensure the safety of students.

Officials said Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha chaired a meeting with the District and Block Educational Officers, Block Resource Teacher Educators and engineers from the Public Works Department on Saturday regarding the status of damaged buildings in the government and aided schools in the district. Following inspections, the number of buildings to be demolished is expected to be finalised by Monday, according to the officials.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth chaired a meeting on Friday with officials from the School Education Department on the damaged buildings in panchayat union primary and middle schools and government high and higher secondary schools in the district. He advised demolition of the damaged buildings through the Public Works Department and the district administration, a release said.

