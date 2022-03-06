Works to construct bridge near Maravaneri junction in Salem progressing

Works to construct a rail overbridge near Maravaneri junction here are progressing at a steady pace. At present, pillars are being raised for the bridge.

The bridge at Anaimedu near Maravaneri junction is a long time demand of the motorists. Located on the Salem-Virudhachalam section, the closure of level crossing multiple times a day results in severe traffic congestion in the area.

The Maravaneri junction is one of the major junctions in the district which is accessed by motorists from Salem-Ulundurpet road, and Military road to reach District Collectorate, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and other important areas in the city.

According to officials, works to construct the bridge commenced around mid last year and land acquisition is over. The project is being implemented at an approximate cost of ₹92 crore. The bridge will have a motorway of 11 metres and cover a distance of 800 metres. The bridge is constructed through a different alignment, using the existing approach road from Anaimedu.

The bridge will facilitate free vehicle movement at Anaimedu where traffic from Second Agraharam and Anaimedu converge to move ahead to Ammapet and other areas.

Though the bridge was sanctioned several years ago, the works got delayed because of land acquisition-related litigation. Officials said construction works had resumed and the bridge would ensure free traffic movement, when completed. They added that they were working on finishing the works by the end of this year..