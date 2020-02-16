Coimbatore

Works on Subbrayon Road nearing completion

Ducts constructed on Dr. Subbrayon Road in Salem.

Civic body redesigning 11 roads in Salem city into smart roads at ₹37.16 crore

The works being carried out on Dr.Subbrayon Road under the Salem Smart Cities Mission are nearing completion.

The Salem Corporation has undertaken various projects for over ₹940 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. As one of its components, the civic body is redesigning and reconstructing 11 roads covering a total distance of 7.58 km in various parts of the city into smart roads at ₹37.16 crore.

The Corporation officials said that Dr.Subbrayon Road would be the first stretch to be completed under the scheme in the city.

The civic body completed underground drainage works on the 325-m road a few months ago and based on smart road concept, separate ducts for storm water, electric cables and telephone cables had been constructed here. The officials said that through the ducts the cables would be taken underground and the ducts would be covered with non-slippery marbles facilitating comfortable commute for pedestrians.

Openings would be provided at every 10 m to carry out repairs in the future thereby preventing digging of roads for such works. Bitumen would be laid here next week, the officials said.

Cycle track

The smart road to be laid on Kottai Main Road would have a separate cycle track as well, the officials said.

