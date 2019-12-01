Works on laying pipeline to supply gas to households progressing

The pipeline laying works for the city gas distribution project is progressing near Taramangalam here. The project, implemented by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), will cover 5,000 sq.km. in Salem geographical area, which may include areas beyond the district.

Sources said that the project would utilise pipelines to supply gas to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations here.

In Tamil Nadu, Indian Oil won the bid to implement the project in Salem and Coimbatore and it would be implementing the project at an approximate cost of ₹ 1,300 crore.

Sources in the IOC said that it would setting up a small Liquid Natural Gas terminal facility near the Steel Plant and pipelines were being laid for this purpose near Taramangalam. Gas would be supplied through pipelines from the terminal facility for commercial, household purposes and to CNG stations.

Though the actual plan of the project was to source gas from the GAIL gas pipeline which would passing through Salem, considering the time taken for implementation of that project, the IOC may source gas through tankers from its Ennore LNG terminal facility until GAIL pipelines were laid, said the officials with Indian Oil.

They added that they were aiming to complete the infrastructure works within two years.

Through the project, the IOC was targeting to achieve 3 lakh household connections in eight years. The officials also said that they were planning to start at least three to four CNG charging stations through the existing Indian Oil outlets by April 2020.