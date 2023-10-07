Works on fourth Combined Drinking Water Scheme for Tiruppur City nearing completion: Minister

October 07, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Works pertaining to the fourth combined drinking water project that would pave way for supply of 135 litres per capita per day have reached the end stage and the scheme is expected to get functional shortly, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said on Saturday.

After inspecting the works carried out under the ₹1,100 crore project along with Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj, the Minister said that the project will fulfil the requirement of 190 million liters a day for the population in Tiruppur Corporation. The Corporation will be able to supply water in gaps of two to three days to every household, the Minister said.

Water is sourced from the Bhavani river through a 67-km pipeline under the project funded by the Asian Development Bank, the Central and State governments and the civic body.

On Friday, the Minister inspected the supply of water under the ₹224 crore Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS), covering parts of Erode and Tiruppur districts.

The project implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) benefits 547 habitations in 28 village panchayats in Perundurai Panchayat Union and the town panchayats of Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Kanjikovil, Nallampatti, Pallapalayam and Pethampalayam, four village panchayats in Chennimalai Panchayat Union and 37 panchayats in Uthukuli and Kunnathur Town Panchayats in Tiruppur district.

The project funded by NABARD is designed to draw 17.23 MLD to benefit a population of 4,48,950 by 2035, and 26.67 MLD to benefit a population of 5,47,960 by 2050.

The project entails supplying 55 litres of water per capita per day in rural areas, and 135 litres per capita per day in urban areas. A sum of ₹224 crore was spent for the project and Rs. 5.91 crore for maintnance, the Minister said.