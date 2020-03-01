Works on flyover at Kandhampatti junction nearing completion

SALEM

01 March 2020 23:49 IST

It will ease movement of vehicles on the Salem-Kochi Highway

The construction works of the flyover at the Kandhampatti junction are nearing completion.

Located on the busy Salem-Kochi Highway, the Kandhampatti junction is one of the busiest points on the highway in Salem. Villagers and motorists here have been demanding for steps to ease traffic movement at the junction. Besides, villagers on both sides of the highways moving towards Salem are also severely affected by the traffic congestion at the junction.

As the gaps on the highway median to make u-turn are quite far away from the villages here, two-wheeler riders used to cross the median at many points and this often led to accidents on the highway.

Following demand, the works for constructing a flyover at Kandhampatti junction began in February 2019, at a cost of ₹33 crore. Once completed, the flyover will benefit the residents of Shivadhapuram and Sidhar Kovil areas and also ease movement of vehicles on the highway.

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami laid the foundation for the project. According to officials, the pillars and decks have been erected and works on the approach roads to the flyover are going on.

Three flyovers were constructed on this stretch, near Kurunguchavadi, at Thiruvagoundanur and at AVR roundabout to ease traffic movement on the highway. All these served as major entry points into Salem city and this often led to traffic congestion in the area.

Highway officials said that construction works for flyovers at Ariyanur and Magudanchavadi were progressing and works for flyover at Mamangam junction would begin soon.