Works on elephant rehabilitation centre at Chadivayal to begin soon: Minister

May 03, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The works to set up a rehabilitation facility at Chadivayal in Coimbatore district will kick off soon, said Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Wednesday.

A detailed project report (DPR) for setting up the facility at a cost of ₹ 8 crore has been prepared and the fund was expected to be allotted soon, he told Forest Department officials while inspecting the Chadivayal elephant camp.

He inspected existing infrastructure, including accommodation for camp staff and kitchen. At present, there are two large sheds for camp elephants. The department has proposed to construct 12 more sheds to accommodate elephants that are brought to the camp for rehabilitation.

Before the allocation of the fund, an existing elephant-proof trench around the camp has been strengthened. Hanging solar fences will also be added to ensure safety of the camp elephants. After the completion of the works, the department plans to shift nine captive elephants from the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi to Chadivayal.

Interacting with journalists at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) earlier in the day, Mr. Mathiventhan said that the department will assess whether kumkis, for the management of negative interactions between humans and wild elephants in Coimbatore district, could be accommodated at the camp.

According to him, the government’s aim was to develop all elephant camps in the State with state-of-the-art facilities.

He said that rectification of low-lying electric lines and fixing of barbed wire fences around electric posts have been carried out at 1,500 places across the State to prevent wild elephants from getting electrocuted.

According to him, elephant deaths due to natural factors were unavoidable. Around 80 to 125 elephants die in a year. But, the government has been taking measures to prevent elephant deaths due to unnatural reasons like electrocution, he said.

Mr. Mathiventhan said a total of 20 elephants died in the State, so far, this year. Deaths reported in previous years were 106 in 2022, 96 in 2021, 110 in 2020, 108 in 2019, 84 in 2018 and 125 in 2017. The highest number of deaths in the recent past was in 2013 when 126 elephants died.

Works at a cost of ₹ 7 crore to install an early warning system using artificial intelligence was underway in Madukkarai forest range to avoid elephants getting hit by moving trains.